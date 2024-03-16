Sanjeev Kaushal on leave, TVSN Prasad gets Haryana Chief Secretary charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The Haryana Government has given the charge of Chief Secretary to 1988-batch IAS officer TVSN Prasad as incumbent Sanjeev Kaushal has proceeded on leave.

Job panel chief quits Haryana Staff Selection Commission Chairman Bhopal Singh has resigned

Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan offered to quit, but resignation wasn’t accepted

New Haryana Government has also shifted 17 HCS officers

Prasad will also hold the charge of General Administration, Human Resources, Personnel and Training, Parliamentary Affairs, Vigilance, Plan Coordination, Revenue and Disaster Management and Home Department.

In a bureaucratic reshuffle a day before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections would come into force, the government appointed IAS officer TL Satyaprakash as the Managing Director, Haryana Minerals Ltd, New Delhi, and Ramesh Chander Bidhan as the Secretary, Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes. Brahmjeet Singh Rangi and Pradeep Singh have been made District Municipal Commissioners of Palwal and Nuh, respectively. The new assignments for these officers would be in addition to their present duties. The new Nayab Singh Saini government also transferred 17 Haryana Civil Services (HCS). Vivek Kalia, an HCS officer of the 2011 batch, will be the OSD to the CM (Jan Samvad) as well as Additional Director (Administration) of Information, Public Relations and Languages, and Art and Cultural Affairs.

ADGP (Administration) Kala Ramachandran has been made the OSD, Heritage and Tourism Department, in addition to her present duties. She will take over as the Principal Secretary, Heritage and Tourism Department, upon the superannuation of MD Sinha on April 30. Haryana Power Utilities Chairman PK Das has resigned and his name has been recommended for the post of Chairman, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority.

