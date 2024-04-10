KCGMC guards ‘attacked’ by patient’s attendants, stage protest

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 9

The security guards of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) staged a dharna today, after they had an altercation with the attendants of a patient on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The guards alleged that due to an attack by the attendants, a supervisor and a doctor had sustained injuries, while the family members of the patient alleged that the security guards had misbehaved with them and attacked them, resulting in injuries to them.

However, after assurances from the college authorities and the police, they lifted their dharna.

A guard said two persons riding a motorcycle entered the college from the gate on the NDRI side, but when the security persons intervened, the persons started manhandling the guards. He alleged that this gate was closed in the evening due to security reasons.

On the other hand, Parveen Kumar, a patient’s attendant, said he had gone there for the delivery of his wife. He went to his sister’s house to bring some goods and when he was returning to the college, the guards misbehaved with him and his relative and attacked them. Vishnu Mitra, SHO, Civil Lines, said they had received complaints from both sides and an investigation was underway.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal