KCGMC suspends nurse, sends another on leave for negligence

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 28

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) Director Dr Jagdish Dureja has suspended a staff nurse and sent another on leave till the inquiry into a case of premature delivery by a mentally challenged woman concludes.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when the woman had delivered a stillborn. Members of a social organisation raised the issue with Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, who visited the hospital on Sunday night and instructed the director to initiate an inquiry. Consequently, a five-member committee was constituted, which found that due care had not been provided to the woman by staff on duty during delivery.

“The team members found negligence on part of the staff on duty, and responsibility was fixed. I have suspended a staff nurse and sent another on leave till the inquiry concludes,” said Dr Dureja. Five doctors, including four residents, have also been issued show-cause notices in connection with the matter, he added.

All doctors and staff members should take care of the patients visiting the KCGMC, he stressed. Anshu Grover, a member of a social organisation that had raised the issue with the mayor and the director, called for strict action.

