Keep canal water clean, says Padma awardee

Rohtak, December 28
Padma Shri recipient Jitender Singh Shunty, president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, today called upon the people to keep the canal water clean.
He was interacting with activists of ‘Suno Nahro Ki Pukar’, a social organisation, which spreads awareness among people at the JLN canal on the Delhi bypass every day.
On the occasion, Prof Jasmer Hooda, convener of the organisation, said they not only motivated the people not to dump anything in the canal but also worked to ensure its cleanliness. “Several programmes have also been organised at various places in the city under the mission of keeping canal water clean,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president
The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat
Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...
ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta ...