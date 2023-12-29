Keep canal water clean, says Padma awardee

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 28

Padma Shri recipient Jitender Singh Shunty, president of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal, today called upon the people to keep the canal water clean.

He was interacting with activists of ‘Suno Nahro Ki Pukar’, a social organisation, which spreads awareness among people at the JLN canal on the Delhi bypass every day.

On the occasion, Prof Jasmer Hooda, convener of the organisation, said they not only motivated the people not to dump anything in the canal but also worked to ensure its cleanliness. “Several programmes have also been organised at various places in the city under the mission of keeping canal water clean,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak #Shaheed Bhagat Singh