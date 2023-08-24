Keep three-wheelers off e-way

MANY overloaded three-wheelers are often seen plying on National Highway 8, posing a threat to the lives of motorists. The absence of police personnel at key entry and exit points and the lack of CCTV surveillance are to blame for the problem. Saakshi Malhotra, Gurugram
Stop nailing trees for free ads
FLEXBOARDS and posters have been nailed to tree trunks across the city. The authorities concerned should impose a hefty fine on those found nailing advertisments on trees. At a time when the green cover is in decline, such irresponsible acts must not be tolerated. Divya Gera, Karnal
The peril of potholes
SEVERAL roads in Sector 17, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, Jagadhri, are dotted with potholes. This spells trouble for commuters and local residents. The poor condition of the roads has rendered them unfit for use. The Municipal Corporation authorities should repair the roads on priority. Amarnath, Jagadhri
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
