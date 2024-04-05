Kejri in prison, Mann set to be AAP’s star campaigner in state

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 4

After the arrest of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is set to emerge as the party’s ‘star campaigner’ in Haryana, especially for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

To Highlight Punjab, Delhi models In the absence of Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann will showcase Punjab and Delhi models of governance to woo the Haryana electorate ahead of the twin elections. — A senior AAP leader Fast against AAP convener’s arrest on April 7 Haryana AAP senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda said on Thursday the party would organise a nationwide fast on April 7 against Kejriwal’s ‘dictatorial’ arrest. In Haryana, the fast would be organised at Kurukshetra.

Party sources said Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21 had upset AAP’s campaign plans in Haryana. Earlier, the AAP had planned a massive outreach campaign on the slogan of “Haryana ke lal ne, ek mauka Kejriwal ne” (one chance for Haryana’s son Kejriwal) in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal, who traces hit roots to Siwani (Bhiwani), has been desperately trying to have a foothold in his home state since 2014. With organisational structure in place, the party’s campaign was set to be launched in a big way ahead of the 2024 parliamentary and Assembly elections. However, with his arrest, the party’s plans seems to have gone haywire.

With Kejriwal cooling his heels in the Tihar Jail, Mann is set emerge as the party’s ‘star campaigner’ ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “In the absence of Kejriwal, Mann, as one of the tallest leaders of the party, will showcase Punjab and Delhi models of governance to woo the Haryana electorate ahead of the twin elections,” a senior AAP leader said.

Kurukshetra is considered to be the best bet for AAP Lok Sabha elections in Haryana where party nominee Sushil Gupta is locked in a triangular contest with industrialist-turned-politician Naveen Jindal (BJP) and INLD’s senior leader Abhay Chautala.

