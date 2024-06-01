Kejri should get us our water from Punjab through SYL: BJP’s Jawahar

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 31

Responding to the Delhi Government’s allegations of the Haryana Government creating water crisis in the Capital by stopping water supply, state BJP spokesperson Jawahar Yadav has accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of trying to cover up his own ‘inefficiency’.

Yadav while attacking Kejriwal-led AAP government said that all allegations levelled against the BJP-led Haryana Government were false and asked Kejriwal to get Haryana its due water from Punjab through the SYL if it wanted more water.

“We don’t produce water in our state. We share what we get from behind, especially Punjab. If he wants more water, he should get Punjab to respect the treaty and court decisions and give us water through the SYL. Kejriwal is misleading the people. In a bid to give freebie,s they have failed miserably. We are giving them optimum water but their own mismanagement and empty coffers is what has led to people’s misery.”

There is a joint committee of Delhi and Haryana officials for monitoring water, which collects water data every hour and it proves that enough water is being given by Haryana. Due to the wrong policies of the Kejriwal government, today the Delhi Jal Board has incurred a loss of Rs 20,000 crores. The pipeline supplying water in Delhi has become old and worn-out. They have no money to get new ones or repair the old ones,” said Yadav.

Further responding to Nuh’s Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed allegations of Yogi-led BJP government in UP has cut off supply to Gurgaon channel feeding water to Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Nuh, Yadav asked Ahmed to furnish data and proof. “How much water did Haryana get earlier? How much water is it getting now?”

Allegations should not be made without data. Ahmed should highlight what makes him think that water supply has been reduced or cut off. It is politically motivated,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, Yadav also said that some officers had violated their code of duty during elections and crossed all limits to favour a few and action would soon be taken against them.

