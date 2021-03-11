Kejriwal kick-starts party’s campaign from K’shetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 29

Terming the BJP a party of goons, rioters and rapists, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal today kicked off the party’s campaign in Haryana for the municipal bodies’ polls and the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, claiming his party would end corruption in Haryana.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said “I am a simple man, I don’t know politics. I feel good when people call me ‘Haryana ka lal’ and I am happy to be here.”

We ended corruption in Delhi, punjab Isn’t there any corrupt leader in their (BJP) party? Have they ever sacked anyone or sent anyone to jail? They never do that because the money goes up to top level in Delhi. We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well. ——Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Claiming that his government has improved the condition of government schools and hospitals in Delhi, Kejriwal said “Over the last seven years, we have changed the government schools completely. Students of Delhi’s government schools are becoming engineers and doctors. We have given 12 lakh jobs in seven years”, adding that “we want to replicate the same in Haryana. Those who want their children to become doctors, engineers and lawyers should come with us, and those who want their children to become rioters, goons and rapists, could go with them (BJP). They will never give you jobs because they want uneducated goons for their party.”

On the sacking of Punjab minister Vijay Singla, Kejriwal said, “Isn’t there any corrupt leader in their (BJP) party? Have they ever sacked anyone or sent anyone to jail? They never do that because the money goes up to top level in Delhi. We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well.”

Taking a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he said, “If you can’t conduct an exam, how can you run a government? BJP will make it to the Guinness World Records for leaking papers. I challenge the BJP to go to the polls in 2024 on Khattar’s face.”

Interestingly, Kejriwal didn’t talk on the SYL and Chandigarh row.