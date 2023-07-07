Kejriwal, Mann set to launch ‘Bijli andolan’ in state on July 9

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 6

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch AAP’s ‘Bijli andolan’ against the Khattar government from Panchkula on July 9.

AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta said while Delhi and Punjab governments were providing uninterrupted and free power supply to a majority of the population, people in the state faced regular power cuts.” Senior vice-president of AAP Anurag Dhanda alleged that the state government had favoured the Adani Group by allowing it to increase the rate of power to Rs 3.20 per unit against the original agreement of Rs 2.94 per unit.

“While officials enjoyed 24X7 power supply, essential services faced power cuts, said AAP campaign committee in charge Ashok Tanwar .