Kerala Police team reaches Gurugram for probe

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 25

A special investigation team of the Kerala Police reaches Gurugram to carry forward investigation into the recruitment scam of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in which two local youths impersonated as candidates and used electronic gadgets for cheating during the VSCC exam.

The written test was conducted on Sunday for the selection of various categories of technicians. After the cheating scam came to light, VSSC cancelled the written test.

A team of the Haryana Police is also assisting the Kerala Police, which have expanded their inquiry to a coaching centre in Gurugram. Cops of the visiting team said more arrests were expected in the days to come.

It may be mentioned that two local youths, identified as Manoj Kumar and Gautham Chauhan, were arrested by the Kerala Police on the spot.

Today, the visiting Kerala Police team collected phone numbers and addresses of a few more suspects in the scam.

Interestingly, the head of the Kerala Police team, ACP Deepak Dhankher, is also a native of Haryana and is currently serving as the SHO of the Poojappura police station in Thiruvananthapuram. Officials of the cyber wing of the Kerala Police were also part of the investigating team visiting Gurugram.

