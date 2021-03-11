Key accused in honey trap case nabbed from Jaipur

Gurugram, June 11
The Gurugram police finally nabbed the key accused woman in connection with honey trap case and abduction of a Karnal-based man, working as an AC mechanic in Gurugram. A total of five accused have been arrested.
The police recovered a stolen mobile, a gold chain, wallet, ATM, i-pod, SIM card and a Bolero car, which was used in crime. All five accused, including the woman, were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.
The police earlier arrested accused Dinesh Chaudhary of Jaipur, Nitin of Mahendergarh district. Ashish and Akshay Bhatt were nabbed a day before from Jaipur.
Today, the police nabbed the key accused woman from Jaipur, Neelam.
