Key accused in honey trap case nabbed from Jaipur

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 11

The Gurugram police finally nabbed the key accused woman in connection with honey trap case and abduction of a Karnal-based man, working as an AC mechanic in Gurugram. A total of five accused have been arrested.

The police recovered a stolen mobile, a gold chain, wallet, ATM, i-pod, SIM card and a Bolero car, which was used in crime. All five accused, including the woman, were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody.

The police earlier arrested accused Dinesh Chaudhary of Jaipur, Nitin of Mahendergarh district. Ashish and Akshay Bhatt were nabbed a day before from Jaipur.

Today, the police nabbed the key accused woman from Jaipur, Neelam.