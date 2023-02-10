 Key accused in Manesar land scam is dead, ED tells court : The Tribune India

Key accused in Manesar land scam is dead, ED tells court

Key accused in Manesar land scam is dead, ED tells court


Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, February 9

The main accused in the Manesar land scam, Atul Bansal, is now dead. Bansal, a builder, had allegedly earned the maximum gains in the scam worth Rs 169.25 crore in connivance with “public servants” and “government machinery”.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, Panchkula, on February 7, that Bansal, who has been absconding since 2018, has died. Special Judge Sudhir Parmar has asked the ED to file the death certificate of Bansal and furnish details of his wife Sona Bansal, also an accused in the scam, so that a production warrant could be issued to her for February 28.

A notification to acquire 912 acres and 7 marlas land was issued under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894, on August 27, 2004, in Manesar, Lakhnaula, and Naurangpur villages in Gurugram. Bansal was well aware of the acquisition proceedings but despite that, he purchased the notified land, in the name of his companies namely Aditya Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. (now known as ABWIL), Jassum Estates Pvt Ltd, Jassum Towers Pvt Ltd, and Jassum Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, as he knew he would get the land released.

He applied for licences for 190 acres on December 28, 2006, on behalf of 15 firms though he had no authorisation on behalf of 11 firms, the fact that was overlooked by Director Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana. In conspiracy with “bureaucrats” and “government machinery”, he procured six licences and further sold three of them, earning Rs 169.25 crore as “proceeds of crime”, says the ED.

For hiding the “proceeds of crime”, ABWIL entered into fabricated agreements to sell in respect of the different land portions to different entities. It procured negligible advances from them in cash and took cheques as advances for the land to be sold.

But the cheques were never presented to respective banks for clearing purposes. Later on, the agreements to sell were cancelled and new cancellation-cum-settlement agreements were got prepared to score off the previous deals. A whooping compensation to the extent of six to seven times the amount as per agreements to sell was paid.

ABWIL and its group companies, in lieu of compensation awarded by them to these entities via RTGS or NEFT or cheques, got back the respective amounts in cash which facilitated them to integrate the “proceeds of crime”, which was diverted through these companies and were kept hidden from the different law enforcement agencies, says the ED.

Most of these entities, with whom Bansal had dubious transactions, were manufacturers, traders of iron and steel products, and it was common practice in their businesses to receive such entries so as to decorate their balance sheets by way of enhancement of their profits so as to avail handsome loans or cash credit limits from financial institutions, added the ED.

It was after the lapse of the acquisition proceedings on August 24, 2007, that the application for licences of ABWIL and its group companies was processed. Bansal sold two licences to M/s DLF Home Developers Ltd for Rs 150.96 crore and one to M/s Kalinga Realtors Pvt Ltd for Rs 37.96 crore, while his profit was Rs 169.25 crore.

‘Used govt machinery to siphon off crores’

  • Atul Bansal applied for licences for 190 acres on December 28, 2006, on behalf of 15 firms though he had no authorisation on behalf of 11 firms, the fact that was overlooked by Director Town and Country Planning, Haryana
  • In conspiracy with “bureaucrats” and “government machinery”, he procured six licences and further sold three of them, earning Rs 169.25 crore as “proceeds of crime”, says the ED

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

8
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

9
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

10
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete