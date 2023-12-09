Khair wood mafia try to run over forest guards

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 8

A team comprising staff of the Forest Department had a narrow escape when the driver of a vehicle loaded with khair wood tried to run over them.

A case was registered against five persons — Rakib, Dawood, Zulfan, Punna alias, Irfaan, of Jatanwala village and Liyakat of Darpur village.

In a complaint lodged with the police, forest guards Chhabil Das and Rajinder Singh said they were patrolling in Darpur beat of forest area around 3 am on December 5 when they received information that a utility vehicle loaded with khair wood stolen from the forest area would soon pass from near Darpur village. Following this, they laid barricades near the village.

“Around 3.10 am, a utility vehicle loaded with khair wood tried to cross through the area. When we tried to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to run over us and fled the spot,” one of the forest guards stated.

