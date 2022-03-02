Khair wood worth Rs 15 lakh seized, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 1

The CIA-II unit of Yamunanagar district police has seized a truck loaded with over 25 tonnes (250 quintals) of illegal khair wood worth Rs 15 lakh from near Asgarpur village on Sadhaura-Kala Amb road in Yamunanagar.

The khair wood was loaded from Jharkhand and was to be supplied in HP.

Khair wood is used to prepare ‘kattha’, which is used as an ingredient in ‘paan’ and is also used in many ayurvedic medicines. Khair wood price is stated to be about Rs 6,000 per quintal in the market.

On the complaint of Sub-Inspector Om Prakash of CIA-II of Yamunanagar police, a case was registered against three persons Irfan Ansari of Jharkhand, Naseem of Manakpur village and Prince of Arjun Majra village, both residents of Yamunanagar district.

The complainant said that they got information that a truck loaded with khair wood would pass through the Sadhaura-Kala Amb road on February 27. He said that they also got information that a car was moving in front of the truck to track the road.

Om Prakash said that a naka was laid near Asgarpur village where the car and truck were caught. The complainant said that there were two persons in the car and they have been identified as Naseem and Prince.

The truck driver was identified as Irfan Ansari of Jharkhand.