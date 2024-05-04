Yamunanagar: Guru Nanak Khalsa College student for World varsity event

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: Kiran, a student pursuing BSc Sports (first year) at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, has been selected to represent the institution at the prestigious World University Championships. College principal Harinder Singh Kang said Kiran’s selection was a moment of pride for the institute. Coaches Mastan Singh and Joshpreet Singh said Kiran had shown exemplary skills and was determined throughout her training.

Ashoka girl bags Canada grant

Sonepat: Kiran Sahani, a student at Ashoka University, has become the only South Asian recipient of the McCall MacBain Global Scholarship awarded by McGill University in Montréal, Canada this year. She is one of the 10 global recipients of the scholarship. This marks the second consecutive year that a graduate from Ashoka University has secured the highly competitive and prestigious scholarship. Somak Raychaudhury, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, congratulated Sahani and her parents.

Webinar on sanskrit concepts

Kaithal: Under the joint aegis of RKSD College, Kaithal, and the Institute of Applied Sanskrit Classical Knowledge, Chandigarh, a two-day national webinar was organised on the topic, “Physical analysis of the Sanskrit classical concepts of matter and causation”. The main speaker was Prof Ramesh Chandra Sharma, former Chairman of the Physics Department of Punjabi University, Patiala, gave a special lecture on the subject of matter and cause and effect according to modern physics from the perspective of Sanskrit scriptures. Principal Sanjay Goyal said the study of the sources of modern science in the ancient Indian knowledge tradition was an interesting subject.

World Press Freedom Day observed

Rohtak: The department of journalism and mass communication at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) observed “World Press Freedom Day” on Friday to discuss the changing trends in journalism and freedom of expression. HoD Harish Kumar said the history of journalism in India had been associated with the Indian freedom movement. “There are challenges before journalism in the present times, but the eternal values will always exist. Raising questions is the basic mantra of journalism,” he said. Educationist SJH Naqvi said respecting ideological disagreement and dissent were the signs of a healthy democracy. Veteran journalist Parveen Modi said freedom of expression was the basis of a democratic society and nation and it indicated the health of a democracy.

