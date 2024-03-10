Khap panchayats ask SKM leaders to unite by March 15

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 9

Khap panchayats of the area today formed a 11-member committee of both Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) factions, and asked them to resolve their differences by March 15 to strengthen the ongoing farm protest.

The committee comprises six SKM members, four SKM (non-political) members and BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of both factions organised by the khap panchayats in Titoli village here. The panchayats also resolved not to support or follow the call of any faction of the SKM regarding any protest until the deadline.

“Unity between all farm outfits is necessary to carry out ongoing farm agitation efficiently hence we have given five-day time to leaders of both the factions to talk to each other to resolve their differences. They will be asked about the progress after March 15 till then khaps will not participate in any protest to be organised by both factions of the SKM,” Balwant Namberdar, president, Phogat Khap told The Tribune after the meeting.

Jaivir Singh, president of Kundu Khap, said they would call another sarv khap panchayat after March 15 if both factions of the SKM were not united by then.

The meeting also decried the state government for stopping the farmers going to Delhi even without tractors. “The meeting passed a resolution to strengthen the dharna being organised at district-level to exert pressure on the government,” he added.

Inderjit Singh, a senior leader of SKM Haryana, said their six-member delegation had participated at the meeting in Titoli village and also presented their point of view about the unity before the khap leaders. Notably, a sarva khap panchayat held recently in Titoli village had decided to make efforts for bringing both factions of the SKM on one platform.

