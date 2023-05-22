Khap panchayats took two hours to reach consensus

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 21

Since the responsibility of carrying forward the wrestlers’ protest is now on the shoulders of khap panchayats, an 11-member panel of the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat, which was assigned the task to decide the further course of action, took around two hours to reach a consensus on the matter.

“More than 10 forms of protest were discussed in detail at a closed-door meeting held at a house located adjacent to the mahapanchayat venue in Meham town here. Suggestions presented by every member of the committee were noted down in a register,” said one of the members.

He said the members presented the suggestions for a foot march to Delhi from different parts of Haryana, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan, but it was kept on hold, stating that a lot of time and massive preparations with coordinated efforts of counterparts of all states were required for it and they had very little time to act, he added.

Sources said making available free passage for commuters through toll plazas in all states of North India on the lines of farm protest was another suggestion put up by a member, stating that acute resentment prevailed among the commuters against the hefty toll taxes, hence it was an impressive way to muster public support.

“Rail roko agitation and gherao of the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi were among other suggestions that were discussed at the meeting by the committee, but all these were kept on hold for the next phase of the agitation as the khap leaders were assuming that the fight will last long,” said a member.

Notably, the Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat decided to hold a women’s panchayat at the newly constructed parliament building in Delhi on May 30, the day when the Prime Minister unveils it, to register their protest.

“If the women’s panchayat gets expected success and the Centre does not bow down, all other forms of protest in the pipeline will be executed,” he added.