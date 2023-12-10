Khap, SKM boycott Agriculture Minister for jibe against women

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 9

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Sheoran Khap (Chaurasi) has announced the social and political boycott, besides imposition of a symbolic fine of “one dhela”, on the Agriculture Minister JP Dalal at a meeting held in Gignau village of the Loharu Assembly segment in Bhiwani district today.

SKM leader Rakesh Tikait attended the meeting, which was called after the minister targeted a few farmer activists at a function in Bhiwani district on November 26.

Dalal had alleged that some of the activists, who had resorted to agitation to repeal the farm laws in 2020-21, faced criminal charges and had indulged in immoral acts. He also targeted their women family members.

After the farmers reacted sharply to the jibe and demanded that he apologise, Dalal issued a “clarification”, saying that he did not mean to defame anyone.

After the meeting, khap pradhan Karambir Faratiya stated that the panchayat had decided to boycott the minister. “Though nobody will disturb him if he attends a personal function in any village, he will face boycott if he visits a political or social gathering,” he asserted.

Tikait, without naming the minister, said the person who had made a wrong statement should apologise before the khap panchayat.

