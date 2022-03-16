Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 15

Haryana’s khap panchayats, known for their diktats to safeguard age-old social customs, seem to have realised the importance of education. A number of panchayats have not only demanded better educational facilities, but have also decided to launch campaigns for increasing the enrolment of students in government schools.

Kandela khap panchayat, one of the most influential in Jind district, has set up teams of volunteers for conducting inspections in government schools to ensure adequate teaching staff and other facilities. The teams will also go door-to-door in villages to urge people to enrol their kids in government schools.

Khap head Om Prakash Kandela alleged that private schools were fleecing parents on one pretext or the other. “The government schools have more qualified teachers and charge nominal fee... We will ensure teachers take classes regularly. We will conduct co-curricular activities on our own to instil confidence among students,” he said.

Jind-based Naugama khap panchayat has called a meeting in Pokeri Kheri village on March 20. Rajesh Dhull, a representative, said they would discuss issues related to health, education, computer literacy and emerging career avenues. He said experts from various fields had been invited.

Similar campaigns have been launched by Kaliraman khap in about 50 villages across Bhiwani and Hisar districts, urging people to boycott “outdated” customs and look for better educational facilities for their children.

#khap panchayats