Khaps in Haryana distance themselves from wrestling selection controversy

New Delhi, September 9
The khaps in Haryana on Saturday distanced themselves from the selection controversy with regards to the wrestlers for the upcoming Asian Games, saying only the national federation can decide on the contentious matter.
This was decided during a khap panchayat (village council) held at Haryana’s Jind district and headed by Om Prakash of Kandela village.
A controversy broke out in July as angry wrestlers and their family members threatened to boycott the Asian Games trials after the exemption given to Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and world medallist Vinesh Phogat (53 kg).
Vinesh has since undergone a surgery while Bajrang had said he would go by the decision of the khap panchayats.
The khaps had backed the likes of Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi Malik after their allegations of sexual harassment against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
“Today’s panchayat was for the athletes only. Regarding the issue about the wrestlers’ selection for the Asian Games, the panchayat has concluded that this is not a matter for the khaps to decide, and it is for the federation to address,” Om Prakash said.
“The athletes' federation (WFI) can only decide on this and not the khap. The khap panchayat is moving away from this. Most of the khaps today were from Jind district. We leave this on the federation, and the khaps will not interfere in this matter,” he added.
The two earlier panchayats had remained inconclusive. Bajrang, whose direct entry to the Asian Games created the controversy, did not attend Saturday’s meet.
He has said that whatever the ‘Khap panchayat’ will decide he “will agree” to that.
During their protest against the WFI strongman from Gonda, UP, the wrestlers had received the support of khap panchayat, farmers, and some top-notch sportspersons such as reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra.
