Kharge to address rally in Haryana today

Chandigarh, May 20
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public rally at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar on Tuesday.
Yamunanagar is a part of the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency, from where Varun Chaudhary has been selected as the candidate.
The public rally is expected to start at noon. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan will also be present at the meeting. Following that, Kharge, Hooda and Bhan will address a press conference in Chandigarh. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has three programmes on May 22.
He will address a rally at Charkhi Dadri, which is a part of the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh segment, and later hold another rally in Sonepat.
In the evening, Gandhi will preside over ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ at Inderdhanush Auditorium, Panchkula. Gandhi will be accompanied by Hooda in all programmes.
