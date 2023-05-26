Khattar: 1L houses under PM Awas Yojana to come up soon

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 25

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government was making all efforts to provide housing to the needy people, hence the process to construct one lakh new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana would be initiated soon.

The CM stated this while addressing a gathering during his Jan Samvad programme in Mandana village here today. He also held the programme in Dhani Bathotha and Shima villages on the second day of his three-day visit to the district.

Khattar announced to give the status of sub-tehsil to Sihma village.

Claiming that the e-tendering system would prove to be the foundation stone for the development of villages, he said, “While this will bring transparency, the quality of the construction material used in the work will also be ensured.”

The CM further said the government had fully empowered the sarpanches to get the development works done. “Now all work will be recorded in the system and a complete account can be easily maintained,” Khattar said, adding that 23 new roads had also been approved in the Narnaul Vidhan Sabha.

He disclosed the state government had decided to make a provision to build a senior secondary school within a radius of 5 km of every house to provide relief to students from travelling long distances for education. The Gram Darshan portal had also been started by the government to ensure rural development, which was a unique initiative in itself, he added.

Sharing details about two significant projects related to the infrastructure development of Mahendragarh district, the CM said the logistics hub and IMT in Khudana village would provide ample job opportunities in the area.

Earlier, Khattar distributed tablets among girl students — Antima, Sushma, Mona and Kusum — who excelled in board examinations in the Nangal Choudhary block.

On the occasion, he also released a book titled “Gita Doha Chhand” written by Sumer Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, the CM also flagged off the bus service from Narnaul to Jaipur via Nangal Choudhary-Nizampur. Similarly, the state Transport Department started the bus service from Nizampur village to Nangal Choudhary.