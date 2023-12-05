Khattar approves improvement of 5 major district roads

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday granted administrative approval for critical roads infrastructure projects at an estimated cost of Rs 60.24 crore.

A spokesperson said the projects include improvement of Hisar-Ghursal Road at a budget of Rs 25.84 crore, Satnali-Badhra-Jui Road in Charkhi Dadri at an amount of Rs 5.76 crore and Hodal-Nuh-Patodi-Patoda Road in Palwal district at an allocated budget of Rs. 13.27 crore. Furthermore, the improvement of road from Gannaur to Shahpur in Panipat has been approved at a budget of Rs 5.66 crore while Chhara-Dujana-Beri-Kalanaur Road up to district boundary in Jhajjar has also been approved at a budget of Rs. 9.71 crore.

#Hisar #Manohar Lal Khattar