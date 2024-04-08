Khattar: BJP to hold public meetings in all Assembly segments

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 7

The BJP will organise public meetings in all Assembly segments of the state to muster public support in favour of the party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The dates of 40 such public meetings have been fixed, while the schedule for the remaining meetings would also be finalised soon.

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this while talking to mediapersons after holding meetings with office-bearers of various committees to discuss party’s poll strategy.

“Already scheduled public meetings will continue till April 13. Thereafter, a break of 10 days will be taken, keeping in view the crop harvesting season. The series of public meetings will resume from April 25 and the programme of such meetings in all Assembly segments will be concluded before the BJP candidates file their nomination papers,” he said. In reply to a question, Khattar said the BJP had finalised all preparations for the Lok Sabha elections and it was already undertaking canvassing to seek blessings of the people. Election offices had been opened and the meetings of party’s “panna pramukhs” were being conducted, he added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the former CM said the party was not announcing its candidates due to infighting among its leaders. There were no takers for the Congress ticket, while the BJP had taken a lead by announcing nominees for all 10 seats, he said.

“Working up to the booth level is part of our system. We will win all 10 seats in the state with a huge margin to contribute in making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. Every BJP worker is toiling hard to achieve the party’s target of 370 seats and NDA’s target of 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections,” Khattar said.

