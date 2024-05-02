Khattar calls protesting farmers sirfire log, BKU demands apology

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 1

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the protesting farmers “sirfire log” (crazy people), triggering widespread criticism from the community. He made this statement during his public meeting at Nissing late on Tuesday night. Accusing Khattar of making derogatory remarks against them, farmers have demanded an apology from him.

As part of his public outreach programme, Khattar conducted a road show from Gangatehri Popra village to Nissing on Tuesday evening. He encountered black flags in various villages along the route. Farmers also alleged that they compelled the authorities to change Khattar’s route in a couple of villages.

“I received a positive response from people during this road show. Many welcomed us with open hearts. However, there were some ‘sirfire log’ with their own motives, but it is not good in democracy,” Khattar had said while addressing the gathering. He said, "In democracy, there is a battle of ideas. The Constitution grants everyone the right to express their views. You have the freedom to speak your mind and choose any political party. If a party does not listen to you, you have the option to form your own party. However, the country will be governed by the majority. This is the essence of Dr. Ambedkar's constitution, and it applies to panchayats as well."

The former CM’s statement stirred a controversy, with the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram) criticising him. “The outfit said black flags were waved as a result of what Khattar had done with farmers. Farmers were seeking answers from him regarding the delay in implementation of laws ensuring MSP and in the redress of other farmer issues,” said Bahadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram).

He should tender an apology for it, he demanded.

Earlier, he was shown black flags during his road show in the evening.

