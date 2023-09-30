Khattar: Create colour-coded property maps for transparency

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called for the creation of colour-coded property maps using advanced technology for all municipalities in the state to enhance transparency of property transactions.

He said this during a review meeting of the Urban Local Bodies Department here today. Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta also attended the meeting.

The CM said these maps should be made public as soon as possible so that citizens do not face any inconvenience while purchasing properties. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive categorisation system of color-codes for approved, unapproved, under process and agricultural areas.

He urged district municipal commissioners to explore the possibilities for urban development through drone mapping. He directed officials to establish separate budgets for each municipality, with a focus on increasing revenue before allocating resources for development initiatives.

He urged officials to monitor performance of staff regularly and address lack of engineering staff through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and send requisition for regular recruitment.

Khattar instructed officials to develop ranking parameters for urban local bodies, emphasising the importance of accountability and performance assessment.

