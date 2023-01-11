Haryana CM Khattar discusses empowerment of PRIs, ULBs with party, JJP leaders

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, January 10

The roadmap for the development of the newly elected Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) was discussed at a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislature party meeting here today.

Decentralisation of finances The idea is to apprise the MLAs of the decision to decentralise powers and to persuade them to fast-track development works in panchayats by holding meeting in their respective constituencies. We will send Rs 1100 crore into their accounts. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

The Independent MLAs supporting the government were also present on the occasion. Held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the legislators were briefed on the decision of the government to decentralise financial powers to empower these elected bodies.

Sources said there was a move to make these meetings with government departments a regular feature for greater involvement of the MLAs.

The Chief Minister, speaking to the media after the meeting, said, “The idea was to apprise the MLAs of the decision to decentralise powers and to persuade them to fast-track development works in panchayats by holding meeting in their respective constituencies. We will send Rs 1100 crore into their accounts. With all delays cut since work approvals up to Rs 25 lakh won’t have to come to the state government, the panchayats can carry out development works in the remaining 2.5 months before the financial year closes,” Khattar said.

He added that the feedback on the “Chirayu scheme” was satisfactory and the increase in the number of beneficiaries of the BPL ration card by increasing the income slab to Rs 1.80 lakh per annum had gone down well with the public though discrepancies exist and would be addressed.

Sources added that while Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala could not attend the meeting due to his preoccupation, a few other MLAs also skipped the meeting due to their prior engagements.

However, Independent MLA from Pundri, Randhir Golan, supporting the BJP-JJP government, gave the meeting a miss. Sources said he had been “sulking” since his term as chairman with the Livestock Development Board ended last December. His son, in July last year, had registered an FIR in Panchkula, alleging that he was duped of Rs 49 lakh for the promise of a job in the Haryana Police for his cousin.

When contacted, he said he was “unwell” and stayed away from the meeting. Asked if he continued to support the government, Golan said, “I extended support to the government three years ago and I continue to do so. If and when there is a change, it will be known.”

#BJP