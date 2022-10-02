Khattar govt has failed, is corrupt: Hooda

Chandigarh, October 1
Former Zila Parishad members, councillors, panches and sarpanches from Adampur and former president of Bishnoi Sabha, Pradeep Beniwal, joined the Congress today.
Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former CM, held a press conference and said Khattar government had been the most corrupt and ‘failed’ government in the state till date.
With Haryana facing the highest unemployment rate of 37.3% in the entire country, 1.82 lakh government job posts were lying vacant, but the government was still not ready to provide jobs to the youth. Even while giving jobs, a lot of corrupt practices have been witnessed. In the name of HPSC and HSSC recruitments, jobs are being sold like groceries, he added.
“Several times names of MLAs and their staff have come up in recruitment scams, but the government is trying to hide it all. The condition of farmers is getting worse due to the inefficient government policies and they are being trapped in the web of online portals.
