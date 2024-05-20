Khattar holds roadshow to seek support from rural electorate

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 19

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday organised a roadshow in Panipat rural constituency and after extending “Modi ki Ram Ram” to the people during his road show, he appealed to the people to vote for the saffron party.

Khattar started his road show from Babarpur and passed through Shimla Mulana, Chandoli, Khotpura, Garh Sarnai, Palheri, Barana, Babail, Rajakheri, Mohali, Nimbri, Ugrakheri and Risalu villages.

Panipat (Rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda and BJP’s district president Dushyant Bhatt accompanied him during the road show.

He was welcomed at Khotpura village which is Mahipal Dhanda’s in-laws’ village with crackers and dhols. While addressing the gatherings in these villages, Khattar said that corruption was on its peak during the Congress regime. He said the BJP had ended corruption and given jobs to youths on merit. He said equal development works had been carried out in all areas.

