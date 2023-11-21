Khattar inaugurates skill varsity campus at Palwal

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 20

CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the newly constructed campus of Shri Vishwakarma Kaushal Vishwavidhyalaya (Shri Vishwakarma Skill University-SVSU) at Dudhola village of the district today.

The CM said the university was likely to play a pivotal role in the development of skills in various sectors and would offer job-oriented technical courses. Claiming that the university was already on the path of success in securing better placements, he said it would help the youth in achieving self-reliance through skill development, thus paving the way for self-employment opportunities on a large scale. He said while providing employment opportunities was the biggest challenge for any government, the establishment of infrastructure to facilitate skill training was the need of the hour. Paying homage to Lord Vishwakarma, the CM said Rs 1,000 crore had been approved for the university’s development.

