Khattar intensifies poll campaign for Jindal in Kaithal

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 27

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar intensified the poll campaign in Kaithal for BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, contesting the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, on Saturday.

He sought votes for Jindal based on the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government. He also highlighted works of the BJP government in the state during his tenure over the past nine-and-a-half years.

Addressing a well-attended gathering at Ramlila ground in Kaithal city, he accused the Congress of remaining silent on issues concerning national interest, emphasising that only the BJP had taken action on these matters. “National security and issues affecting common people are top priorities for the BJP, whereas the Congress consistently overlooked them. It accomplished nothing during its 60-year regime,” the former CM said.

He alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had come up with the same poverty eradication slogan which was brought by his grandmother Indira Gandhi earlier.

Khattar urged people to vote for Jindal to strengthen PM Modi’s hands. He asserted that the BJP would secure victory on all 100 Lok Sabha seats and in the Karnal Assembly by-election. “All 10 BJP candidates contesting the Lok Sabha seats, along with CM Nayab Singh Saini, contesting the Karnal Assembly by-election, will emerge victorious,” Khattar declared.

He emphasised on various government initiatives aimed at the welfare of all sections of society. Jindal commended the BJP’s efforts in bringing transparency in government jobs. “The BJP’s focus is on development. Under Modi’s leadership, the party has pushed the country towards progress,” he said.

Jindal also highlighted his longstanding connection with Kaithal for the past 30 years. He promised to establish a skill development centre here to generate job opportunities for 10,000 youths. On the occasion, Haryana Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar and Minister of State Subhash Sudha also urged people to vote for BJP candidate Jindal.

