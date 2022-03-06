Khattar launches self-employment scheme for needy

Khattar launches self-employment scheme for needy

<< ML Khattar at the Antodaya Gram Utthan Mela in Gharaunda on Saturday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Ambala, March 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Shato Udyami Sarathi Yojana’ to help youth become self-employed.

WON'T LET THEM FAIL

Just giving the loan won’t serve the purpose. The govt will also ensure that the money being given to people is safe and the beneficiaries are successful. We will not let them fail. — Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief minister

Under the scheme, five experienced persons of the society will be appointed as guides for 100 families and will make them aware of the benefits and take them forward. “The guides with the spirit of social work will be known as ‘sarthis’ (mentors). People wishing to serve the society will have to register themselves on the Samarpan portal,” the CM said while addressing a gathering at the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Mela on the premises of the SDM office in Gharaunda.

Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the CM said, “We have launched this scheme to help the needy persons become self-employed by taking loans.”

Khattar further said no person in the state would live below the monthly income of Rs 15,000 and for this, melas were being organised in all districts. He said 11 lakh such families were identified whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh and 160 such melas were organised in December last year. So far, 3.5 lakh people had benefitted from the scheme so far. Now, the second phase of these melas has started from March 2. At least, 250 melas will be organised till March 17.

Khattar said the beneficiary should start a business by taking a loan under the self-employment scheme. “Families applying for loans through these melas should use the amount to start a new business or expand the existing one. Such loans being provided at lower interest rates should not be used to buy houses or any luxury items.”

The CM further said the Parivar Pehchan Patra was being made to identify the families that require economic uplift. “The data of eligible persons have also been linked to the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Jan Suraksha Bima, the premium amount is being paid by the state only,” he said, adding that the melas would prove to be a boon for the future generations.

Meanwhile, the CM handed over loan approval letters of Rs 23.88 lakh to five beneficiaries.

In Naraingarh, Khattar said: “The government has been working to increase the income of the poor families and bring them above poverty line from the below poverty line category.”

“There are many people who may not be educated but have a rich experience in different fields and can train youngsters. The government will certify the persons getting trained and also give remuneration to the trainers.”

As many as 20 departments and six banks had set up stalls and guided the families for their queries regarding loans and steps to be self-employed. Around 954 eligible families were counselled today. Also, 15 beneficiaries received approval letters and cheques.

Later, the CM also met six Ukraine returnees, including Abhishek Verma, Harsh, Abhinav, Nidhi, Aman and Ashish, and assured them all possible help.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada

2
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

3
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

4
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

5
Trending

When Rishi Kapoor recalled Dawood Ibrahim's men catching him at Dubai airport, then getting an invite for a house visit

6
Schools The big bang

Rogue 3-tonne piece rocket debris collides with Moon, creates crater

7
Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira makes it clear ‘I'm not getting into movies’ and explains why she is dating a fitness expert

8
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

9
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

10
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...

Evacuation from Sumy top priority: MEA

Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA

India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab: Nadda

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala