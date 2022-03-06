Khattar launches self-employment scheme for needy

Tribune News Service

Karnal/Ambala, March 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Shato Udyami Sarathi Yojana’ to help youth become self-employed.

WON'T LET THEM FAIL Just giving the loan won’t serve the purpose. The govt will also ensure that the money being given to people is safe and the beneficiaries are successful. We will not let them fail. — Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief minister

Under the scheme, five experienced persons of the society will be appointed as guides for 100 families and will make them aware of the benefits and take them forward. “The guides with the spirit of social work will be known as ‘sarthis’ (mentors). People wishing to serve the society will have to register themselves on the Samarpan portal,” the CM said while addressing a gathering at the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Mela on the premises of the SDM office in Gharaunda.

Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, the CM said, “We have launched this scheme to help the needy persons become self-employed by taking loans.”

Khattar further said no person in the state would live below the monthly income of Rs 15,000 and for this, melas were being organised in all districts. He said 11 lakh such families were identified whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh and 160 such melas were organised in December last year. So far, 3.5 lakh people had benefitted from the scheme so far. Now, the second phase of these melas has started from March 2. At least, 250 melas will be organised till March 17.

Khattar said the beneficiary should start a business by taking a loan under the self-employment scheme. “Families applying for loans through these melas should use the amount to start a new business or expand the existing one. Such loans being provided at lower interest rates should not be used to buy houses or any luxury items.”

The CM further said the Parivar Pehchan Patra was being made to identify the families that require economic uplift. “The data of eligible persons have also been linked to the Mukhyamantri Parivar Samridhi Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Jan Suraksha Bima, the premium amount is being paid by the state only,” he said, adding that the melas would prove to be a boon for the future generations.

Meanwhile, the CM handed over loan approval letters of Rs 23.88 lakh to five beneficiaries.

In Naraingarh, Khattar said: “The government has been working to increase the income of the poor families and bring them above poverty line from the below poverty line category.”

“There are many people who may not be educated but have a rich experience in different fields and can train youngsters. The government will certify the persons getting trained and also give remuneration to the trainers.”

As many as 20 departments and six banks had set up stalls and guided the families for their queries regarding loans and steps to be self-employed. Around 954 eligible families were counselled today. Also, 15 beneficiaries received approval letters and cheques.

Later, the CM also met six Ukraine returnees, including Abhishek Verma, Harsh, Abhinav, Nidhi, Aman and Ashish, and assured them all possible help.