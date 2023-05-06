Khattar launches tirth yatra scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana’, where the government will bear the travel expenses of the elderly.

Under the scheme, the Chief Minister flagged off the first batch of buses, carrying around 200 senior citizens from Panchkula, for Ayodhya yatra from May 5-8.

The buses will reach Ambala Cantonment and from there the passengers will travel to Ayodhya via train. The state government will bear the travel expenses of these passengers.