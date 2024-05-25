 Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Officials check poll material at a distribution centre in Rajouri. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

Voting is scheduled to take place for 58 seats in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. Among these seats, 31 are for general category candidates, six for SCs and five for STs.

The polling will take place in eight states and union territories — Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir. Polling for 42 Assembly constituencies in Odisha will also take place simultaneously.

Of these 58 seats, the BJP had won 36 in 2019, while its allies — the JDU, the LJP and the All Jharkhand Students Union — had won eight in Bihar and Jharkhand, taking the NDA’s tally to 44. The Congress could not win any of these seats.

Voting for 58 seats in PhASE-6

Total voters: 11.13 crORE

Male: 5.84 cr

Female: 5.29 cr

Polling in the sixth phase is scheduled to be held for seven seats in Delhi, 10 seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, four seats in Jharkhand, 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh and six seats in Odisha. Voting will also be held for the Anantnag seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the over 11.13 voters who are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase, 5.84 crore are male, 5.29 crore female and 5,120 third gender voters. There are over 8.93 lakh registered voters above the age of 85, 23,659 above the age of 100 and 9.58 lakh voters with disabilities, who have been provided the option to vote from home.

A total of 184 observers — 66 general observers, 35 police observers and 83 expenditure observers — have reached their constituencies ahead of the polling. A total of 2,222 flying squads, 2,295 static surveillance teams, 819 video surveillance teams and 569 video viewing teams are keeping a round-the-clock vigil to deal with any form of voter inducement.

Besides, 257 international border check-posts and 927 inter-state border check-posts are keeping a strict watch on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies.

Tomorrow’s polling will see some high-profile contestants in key battles. Among them are former Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi, who is contesting from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting his first Lok Sabha election from Karnal, Congress leader Deepender Hooda from Rohtak, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti from Anantnag and Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Rao Inderjit Singh from Gurgaon, against whom the Congress has pitted actor Raj Babbar.

Delhi will see Congress leader and former president of the JNU Students’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar locking horns with sitting North East Delhi MP and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

3
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

4
Haryana

6 of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi die in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress unites to take on ‘traitor’ Ravneet Bittu in Ludhiana

6
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

7
Patiala Patiala rally

Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71

8
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

9
Punjab

Barred from Modi rally, farmers clash with cops in Punjab's Patiala, block roads

10
India

Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

Don't Miss

View All
Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

Top News

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

66:34, yawning gender divide among first-time voters in Haryana

66:34, yawning gender divide among first-time voters in Haryana

Out of total 4,20,665 electors, there are only 1,41,278 wome...


Cities

View All

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare