Khattar marks 70th birthday with visits to religious places

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 5

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was elected twice as MLA from Karnal, celebrated his 70th birthday with the people of the city on Sunday. On the occasion, he visited religious places to seek blessings and express gratitude to the community.

He was welcomed by party leaders, including former media coordinator Jagmohan Anand and former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, at the aviation club.

He reached his residence in Sector 6 where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini wished him a long and healthy life and sought blessings from Khattar.

Beginning his visit to the city, he first went to the Shiv Mandir in Old Chaura Bazar. Amidst the chants of mantras, he offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people.

Thereafter, he went to Manji Sahib Gurdwara where Haryana Sikh Management Committee’s president Bhupinder Singh Assandh and others welcomed him.

Khattar paid obeisance at the gurdwara. “The path of serving the community has been shown to me by the Gurus. I visit the gurdwara sahib on my birthday to seek blessings from the Gurus. It is due to the blessings of the Gurus that I am working for the nation,” Khattar added.

Later, he visited the BJP’s district office, Karna Kamal, in Sector 9 where he got a warm welcome from party leaders, who had gathered in large numbers to celebrate the occasion with him.

The former Chief Minister participated in a hawan ceremony and sought blessings from the saints led by Swami Gyananad Maharaj during a ‘Sant Sammelan’ in the city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar