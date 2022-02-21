Manohar Lal Khattar meets auto union representatives

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 20

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed the 'Parivartan' project launched in August last year to promote e-auto rickshaws in Gurugram during a meeting of the officials concerned called at the Public Works Rest House in Gurugram today.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also interacted with the representatives of the Haryana Auto Driver Association about this project and apprised them of the decisions taken in today's meeting. The Chief Minister, said that air pollution was a big issue in Gurugram, which was a matter of concern for the National Green Tribunal, the Supreme Court and Gurugram residents.

"I have also received a letter regarding the problems and difficulties faced by you, which was also discussed in the meeting today," said Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with the representatives of the Auto Drivers Association.Informing about the decisions taken in today's meeting, the Chief Minister said that as per the decision of the National Green Tribunal, diesel vehicles which were 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years could not ply in the NCR region. —

