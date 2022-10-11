Khattar meets Mauritius MP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Mauritius MP Nandcoomar Bodha, who is currently on a seven-day visit to the country, met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Chief Minister welcomed and honoured Bodha and his wife Satyabhama Bodha by presenting shawls.

Khattar also shared memories of his stay in Mauritius during the International Gita Festival. He expressed hope that now people there will celebrate the Gita Mahotsav every year at their level and will work to take the universal message of harmony and brotherhood as taught in the Bhagavad Gita to the entire humanity.

Bodha has previously held several ministerial positions including Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Agriculture in the Republic of Mauritius. Referring to the International Gita Mahotsav organised by the state Government in Mauritius in 2018, Bodha thanked Khattar for successfully organising the biggest Gita festival in Mauritius.

He said that this event has created a special awareness about the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita in his country. He also expressed his desire to set up a Gita Kendra on the lines of the Ramayana Centre in Mauritius.