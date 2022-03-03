Khattar meets Singapore High Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met a delegation led by Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong here today.

The delegation had an extensive dialogue with Khattar regarding lucrative opportunities in Haryana for Singapore companies to invest in the state. The Singapore High Commissioner said these companies were keen on collaborating with Haryana due to its industrial-friendly policies.

Wong had detailed discussions on various projects and collaborations with the Chief Minister regarding the upcoming sectors like solar energy and was impressed by skill-training institutes in the state.

The Chief Minister also gave various suggestions to Simon Wong like setting up of an inter-disciplinary centre for research purpose in Haryana.