Khattar meets Singapore High Commissioner

Chandigarh, March 2
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met a delegation led by Singapore’s High Commissioner to India Simon Wong here today.
The delegation had an extensive dialogue with Khattar regarding lucrative opportunities in Haryana for Singapore companies to invest in the state. The Singapore High Commissioner said these companies were keen on collaborating with Haryana due to its industrial-friendly policies.
Wong had detailed discussions on various projects and collaborations with the Chief Minister regarding the upcoming sectors like solar energy and was impressed by skill-training institutes in the state.
The Chief Minister also gave various suggestions to Simon Wong like setting up of an inter-disciplinary centre for research purpose in Haryana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations