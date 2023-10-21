Khattar on Nuh visit, says peace a priority

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 20

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is on a two-day to Nuh today. This will be his first visit to the district since the July 31 communal clashes.

Khattar visited the house of Lance Naik Tejpal Singh in Sanger village. Tejpal Singh was among nine Armymen who lost their lives when a truck carrying them fell into a gorge in Leh in August.

Tomorrow, the CM will visit the Nalhar temple, the key site of attack during the Jalabhsihek yatra, and address a BJP workers’ meeting at the medical college.

“What happened was unfortunate and unprecedented. Peace was, and is, supreme for our government. There were many who saw in it an opportunity to gain political mileage. We, however, understood the volatile situation and heeded the recommendations of agencies working to restore peace. We are trying to make sure that nothing of this sort happens again,” said the CM, adding that Nuh was, and would always be, on government’s top priority list.

“The state government has worked out various infrastructure projects for the district and the impact is widely seen. What was not done in decades has been done now. People are trying to flare-up the situation, but we know that residents value development,” Khattar said.

