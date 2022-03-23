Khattar: Oppn failed to understand Budget

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Taking a jibe at the Opposition for not even properly pronouncing the budgetary terms used to describe the Antyodaya Budget being presented by the state government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Opposition had failed to understand the outlay of the state Budget based on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Doing the monetisation of unused assets of the state government is also on the government’s priority list, Chief Minister Khattar said.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Budget for 2022-23 was dedicated to Antyodaya and starting from those at the bottom of the pyramid was our priority.

The Chief Minister said this was the first time that in the last eight years, around 12 sittings had been called and the discussion held in the House lasted 50 hours in which 15 pivotal Bills were passed.

#Khattar