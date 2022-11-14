Manohar Lal Khattar pays homage to Banda Singh Bahadur

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 13

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that in view of the historical significance of Hansi town, a historical site should be developed here on the lines of Lohagarh (Yamunanagar district).

The Chief Minister attended a function and paid homage to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at the closing ceremony of the 76th Annual Diwan ceremony organised at Hansi.

Addressing the gathering, he said such gatherings should be held more frequently so that the youth could take inspiration from the life of such great personalities.

The CM said Baba Banda Bahadur raised the flag of independence by putting an end to slavery in the nation, fighting the Mughals and defending Indian culture. He also took revenge for the martyrdom of the Guru’s Sahibzadas and even sacrificed his son for society.

He said, “Hansi was the capital of Maharaj Prithviraj Chauhan. We also know the story of Hansi’s Lal Sadak, which symbolises the sacrifice of number of local people in the First War of Independence.”

“Hansi has its own historical significance, so a historical site or memorial should be developed here,” he added.

A number of political leaders, a descendant of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur and others were present on the occasion.

