Khattar refutes Opposition’s claims on Constitution

Karnal, May 16

Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken the forefront in refuting the Opposition’s claims that the BJP would alter the Constitution if re-elected for the third time.

Highlighting that nobody can change the Constitution, he said even Dr BR Ambedkar cannot change it. “These rumours are being spread by the Congress and other opposition parties to mislead people, but people know everything. Nobody can change the Constitution. Even Dr BR Ambedkar cannot change it,” said the former CM while talking with The Tribune.

Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi across the country are criticising the saffron party, claiming that the party would make several changes in the Constitution. Khattar termed these as “baseless”. Meanwhile, cm Nayab Singh Saini called it a “propaganda” to mislead people.

