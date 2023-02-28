Khattar reviews arrangements at Karnal gaushala

Karnal, February 27
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today visited a gaushala in Phoosgarh, where 45 cattle were found dead under mysterious circumstances a few days ago. He reviewed the arrangements there and directed the officials concerned to raise the boundary wall to deter trespassers in the gaushala.
Khattar made it clear that strict action will be taken against those found involved in this unfortunate case. “The investigation in this case is underway. Four suspects have been arrested and the absconding suspects would be arrested soon,” said the CM.
