Khattar rides motorcycle on ‘car-free Tuesday’ in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 26

To encourage people to use alternative forms of transportation, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today rode a motorcycle on “car-free Tuesday” from the PWD Rest House to the Karnal Aviation Club. This gesture was followed by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan, DC Anish Yadav, SP Shashank Kumar Sawan and other security personnel who also arrived at the club.

On September 1, while inaugurating a statewide cyclothon in Karnal, the CM had announced to observe every Tuesday as free of cars.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Khattar said collective efforts to reduce traffic congestion in the city could yield visible results for society as a whole. He underscored the importance of a clean environment in today’s modern era, stating that trees and plants played an important role in providing shade, and fruits, and even contributing to rain.

He appealed to everyone to use bicycles or motorcycles for their daily commute on Tuesdays. “On car-free Tuesday, I rode a mobike as a small step to reduce car traffic on roads. By adopting these modes of transport, individuals can contribute to a pollution-free lifestyle and the betterment of environment,” he added.

Earlier, on Monday night, the CM chaired a Jan Samvaad programme and listened to the grievances of the public in Ward 9. He highlighted the initiatives aimed at transforming the system and mentioned the introduction of the Parivar Pahchan Patra (PPP) for every household.

Free bicycle with every registry

In a bid to promote cycling and encourage eco-friendly transportation, the CM also announced that the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and any licensed builder providing housing facility would gift a bicycle to the property owner along with the registry. In case the beneficiary already possessed a bicycle, Rs 3,000 would be given in lieu of the bicycle.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar