Khattar should not behave like CM, says Ajay Chautala

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 3

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Ramesh Khatak filed his nomination papers today from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat. JJP chief Ajay Chautala and party secretary-general JJP Digvijay Chautala accompanied him.

Following this, Ajay Chautala launched a scathing attack on the BJP and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Chautala said Khattar was neither the CM nor MLA anymore. His status was that of a common voter, but he spoke like a CM.

He asked who was Khattar to conduct an investigation, he should first declare his status. He said Dushyant Chautala had said he had not done anything wrong. The file was with the government. Khattar was trying to mislead the public by giving statements every day.

He said the JJP had formed an alliance with the BJP for the development of Haryana.

Talking about the Hisar Lok Sabha seat, he said it was not like only the Chautala family was contesting, JJP was also in the field and seeking votes from people of Hisar. In a democracy, no one was above the public, he added.

