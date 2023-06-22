Khattar strives for ‘Har Aangan Yoga’

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 21

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday performed yoga at the state-level programme of the 9th International Yoga Day in Shivaji Stadium here. The theme of the day was “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam”.

After it rained in the wee hours of Wednesday, hundreds of students of various schools and members of various social organisations, a troop of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Khewra village in Sonepat and others performed yoga asanas at the programme.

While addressing yoga practitioners, Chief Minister Khattar said yoga leads to stress-free life. It works as a medicine against many diseases therefore, each one of us should do it regularly. Yoga has been included in the school curriculum in the state so as to make it a part of the lifestyle right from the beginning, added the CM.

He said that Prime Minister Narender Modi got recognition to yoga at the international level by getting a resolution passed in the United Nations General Assembly in the year 2015. By deciding the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam”, the Prime Minister has given a message to the G20 group of countries about the significance of yoga in human life, he asserted.

CM Khattar called upon the people to make collective efforts to promote yoga. He said that it is also the responsibility of yoga practitioners to take yoga to every person and inspire them to adopt it in their life so that the dream of ‘Har Aangan Yoga’ becomes a reality.

The Chief Minister said he practices yoga for about 45 minutes every day. He appealed to the people to adopt yoga in their daily life to stay healthy and fit.

Dr Jaideep Arya, Chairman, Haryana Yoga Commission, got practised yoga protocols of 32 types of yoga asanas and explained their benefits.