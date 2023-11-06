Khattar suspends SHO, XEN in Karnal; launches free bus service for students

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 5

In a day-long visit to his constituency Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today held four Jan Samvaad programmes at different locations of the city. He listened to the grievances of general public and directed the officials concerned to resolve them.

During these programmes, the CM suspended Sadar police station SHO Ajaib Singh for not taking action on a couple of complaints and Karnal Municipal Corporation XEN Priyanka allegedly for her inability to provide a satisfactory response in a matter relating to ward number 20. The CM also directed DC Anish Yadav and Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan to inquire into both the suspensions and submit a report at the earliest.

CM travels by roadways bus After attending the Jan Samvaad programmes in his constituency, the CM travelled in a Haryana roadways bus to Chandigarh on Sunday evening

He shared a video on his social media account X, in which he can be seen interacting with passengers

“I have suspended the SHO and the XEN and asked for an inquiry into the allegations. We will take further action as per the investigation report and till then they will remain suspended,” said the CM.

The CM also interacted with residents of ward numbers 10, 19, 20, and Rattangarh village.

Meanwhile, in a move to improve students’ access to distant schools, he announced to introduce ‘Chatra Parivahan Suraksha Yojana’. Under the yojana, the Transport Department will provide bus services for villages with more than 50 students studying in far-flung schools, and mini buses in villages having 30 to 40 students. In villages where the student count was between five and 10, the Education Department will provide transportation support.

The CM said the scheme, which involves the provision of a transportation system for students, will commence from Ratangarh village starting on Monday.

During a programme at ward number 10, the CM said the youth, who have been recruited for the posts of radiographer, will be given appointment letters soon.

On the issue of pollution, he said there was a need to make joint efforts. “There is no boundary of pollution. The impact of stubble burning in Punjab can be seen in Haryana. There is a need to make joint efforts. We have taken steps by providing in situ, and ex situ machines along with incentives to farmers,” he said.

#Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar