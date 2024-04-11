Khattar takes potshot at Bhajan Lal

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 10

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a veiled jibe on late Chief Minister Bhajan Lal while addressing a rally at Kaimri village in Hisar district today.

Narrating an anecdote during his speech, Khattar said once upon a time, a Hisar man went to a leader in Chandigarh and complained that a patwari had sought Rs 100 for giving the copy of a document.

“The leader asked the man how much money he had spent on travelling from Hisar to Chandigarh, to which he replied that he had spent Rs 200. The leader then asked the man wouldn’t he be better off had he paid the patwari,” said Khattar, remarking that such was the mindset of those leaders.

As per political observers, the leader being targeted through the anecdote was Bhajan Lal. Notably, Bhajan Lal’s son Kuldeep Bishnoi is in the BJP and grandson Bhayvya Bishnoi is the BJP’s sitting MLA from Adampur. Haryana Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa, Health Minister Dr Kamal Gupta, former MP Dr DP Vats and MLA Vinod Bhyana were also present.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Manohar Lal Khattar #Rohtak