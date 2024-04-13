Manohar Lal Khattar takes swipe at former Haryana CM OP Chautala on corruption issue

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 12

Keeping up the verbal attack on the former Chief Ministers of Haryana, former CM Manohar Lal Khattar today took a jibe at INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala on his conviction in the recruitment scam at a BJP rally in Barwala town of the district today.

Govt jobs were on sale Earlier, government jobs used to be on sale in Haryana. One Chief Minister had to serve a 10-year jail term in the case of selling government jobs. Manohar Lal Khattar, Former Chief Minister

Addressing the gathering, Khattar, while talking about bringing transparency in recruitments in his tenure, said one of the former CMs had served a 10-year jail term in case of irregularities in the recruitment. “Earlier, government jobs used to be on sale in Haryana. One Chief Minister had to serve a 10-year jail term in the case of selling government jobs. There might be arguments that he was innocent and was framed wrongly. At last, a judge had given the verdict in the case. There were reasons behind the conviction. We should honour the verdicts of the high courts and the Supreme Court,” he said.

The former CM challenged the party to come out with any iota of wrongdoing during his tenure. He, however, admitted that there were certain elements who lured innocent persons to cheat on the pretext of landing a government job. “There is no need to approach someone with money. Only the meritorious and eligible persons get the jobs. We introduced the criteria of giving additional five marks to the persons whose family had no government job earlier,” he said.

Khattar said they had sought to reform the system which was plagued by the corrupt practices at every step earlier. “In government jobs, transfers or even land revenue matters, people used to face harassment and give bribes,” he said.

He also attacked the Congress rule, stating that there was a term ‘BBC’ which stands for ‘badli, bharti and CLU’ (transfer, recruitment and change of land use) during the Congress rule. It was an industry in Haryana during the Congress rule in Haryana.

Khattar had earlier also taken a dig at former CMs Bhajan Lal and Bansi Lal as well on the issue of corruption and transferring teachers away from their respective homes.

