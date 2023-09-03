Khattar unveils development plan for Faridabad urban area

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 2

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today unveiled a plan for the development of the Faridabad urban area.

He announced the plan while chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting held at the HSVP Convention Hall in Sector 12 here.

Devised in collaboration with IIT-Delhi and IIT-Roorkee, the plan aims to systematically enhance the infrastructure and public services in the jurisdiction area of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Of the 14 complaints that were placed before the CM in the meeting, 12 were settled on the spot. He directed the officers concerned to conduct a survey in collaboration with the IIT-Delhi and IIT-Roorkee to assess the existing urban landscape and identify areas that require improvement or redesign to align with development schemes.

Taking cognizance of various complaints related to the Municipal Corporation, Khattar issued a stern warning against misconduct by MC officers and employees.

He directed the civic body officials to take swift action against illegal constructions and encroachments. He stressed on the need for water conservation and urged the public to cooperate.

The CM congratulated the scientific community on the successful launch of Aditya L-1 and expressed optimism about the mission’s success.

He also laid the foundation stones for 11 development projects worth over Rs 93 crore in the district on Saturday.

The projects are aimed at enhancing infrastructure, educational opportunities and community services for residents of the district.

The CM inaugurated six road projects undertaken by the Public Works Department (PWD) with a total estimate of around Rs 66.50 crore. He laid the foundation stones of four school buildings, with a total budget of about Rs 19.62 crore, and a community hall in Sector 48 of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) that could cost about Rs 6.99 crore. The community hall that will provide facilities for table tennis, badminton and gym is expected to be constructed in 18 months.

Foundation stones were also laid for the reconstruction of the 7.25 km Faridabad-Mangrola road that would cost Rs 17.51 crore and construction of the 7.99-km four-lane road with an estimated cost of about Rs 27.15 crore. Khattar further unveiled a Rs 5.10 crore project for the 3.86-km Atali-Arwa road and Rs 1.39 crore project for the 2.76-km Sikri-Piala road.

Besides, the CM laid the foundation stone of Government High School of NIT-1 Faridabad and a new building of Government Senior Secondary School, Badauli, which are estimated to cost Rs 3.78 lakh and Rs 3.60 crore, respectively. The construction of Martyr Lieutenant Rajesh Thapa Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Tigaon will cost around Rs 7.68 crore and Rs 4.80 crore, respectively.

